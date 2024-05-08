679 civilians still live in devastated city of Chasiv Yar

Stock photo. The aftermath of a Russian attack on Chasiv Yar on 6 April 2023. Source: Getty Images

There are still 679 people living in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, who are refusing to be evacuated.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by the Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "679 people still remain in Chasiv Yar and refuse to be evacuated.

Advertisement:

With each passing day, delivering humanitarian aid to the city becomes increasingly challenging, as all routes are being targeted by the enemy."

Details: Filashkin added that the city of Chasiv Yar has been almost entirely destroyed by the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!