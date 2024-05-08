All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


679 civilians still live in devastated city of Chasiv Yar

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 May 2024, 15:36
679 civilians still live in devastated city of Chasiv Yar
Stock photo. The aftermath of a Russian attack on Chasiv Yar on 6 April 2023. Source: Getty Images

There are still 679 people living in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, who are refusing to be evacuated.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by the Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "679 people still remain in Chasiv Yar and refuse to be evacuated. 

Advertisement:

With each passing day, delivering humanitarian aid to the city becomes increasingly challenging, as all routes are being targeted by the enemy."

Details: Filashkin added that the city of Chasiv Yar has been almost entirely destroyed by the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Forest catches fire in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian attack and burns for 10 hours – photos
Russian shelling causes forest fire in Donetsk Oblast: about 300 hectares ablaze – photos
Ukrainian forces destroy 8 Russian military motorcycles and 1 personnel carrier – video
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: