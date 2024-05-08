679 civilians still live in devastated city of Chasiv Yar
Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 15:36
There are still 679 people living in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, who are refusing to be evacuated.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by the Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "679 people still remain in Chasiv Yar and refuse to be evacuated.
With each passing day, delivering humanitarian aid to the city becomes increasingly challenging, as all routes are being targeted by the enemy."
Details: Filashkin added that the city of Chasiv Yar has been almost entirely destroyed by the Russians.
