Forest catches fire in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian attack and burns for 10 hours – photos

Rescue workers have spent more than 10 hours extinguishing a fire in a coniferous forest near the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast caused by a Russian attack.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote from SES: "The day before, the Russians struck the outskirts of the town of Lyman, which resulted in five coniferous forest fires. Rescue workers from Donetsk Oblast were extinguishing the fire for more than 10 hours."

The aftermath of the attack Photo: SES

Details: The fire on a total area of 470 hectares was extinguished.

"No information about killed or injured has been reported to rescue workers," the SES summed up.

