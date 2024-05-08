UK to contribute €23 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund

The United Kingdom has announced an additional €23 million donation to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund. The contribution from the United Kingdom will soon be credited to the Fund's account.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The funding will be used to buy equipment for repairing damaged energy infrastructure, improving physical security, and providing backup power supply, such as generators and distributed generation.

The new grant complements earlier UK donations totaling €50 million. The total amount of contributions to the Fund has exceeded €433 million.

Background: The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was created in 2022 on the initiative of the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

