UK to contribute €23 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 19:40
The Ukrainian and British flags. Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has announced an additional €23 million donation to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund. The contribution from the United Kingdom will soon be credited to the Fund's account.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The funding will be used to buy equipment for repairing damaged energy infrastructure, improving physical security, and providing backup power supply, such as generators and distributed generation.

The new grant complements earlier UK donations totaling €50 million. The total amount of contributions to the Fund has exceeded €433 million.

Background: The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was created in 2022 on the initiative of the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

