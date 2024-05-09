All Sections
Draft resolution to relieve Ukrainian Deputy PM from his post registered in parliament

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 May 2024, 09:14
Draft resolution to relieve Ukrainian Deputy PM from his post registered in parliament
Oleksandr Kubrakov. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to relieve Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration – Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Source: document record on the parliament's website; MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Details: Zhelezniak said that the draft resolution would be considered by the relevant committee on 9 May, and then it would be submitted to the session hall.

Update: Zhelezniak said that the parliamentary committee for transport has adopted the draft resolution on relieving Kubrakov from his post.

Background

  • Ukrainska Pravda reported before that MPs from the Servant of the People party faction decided to divide the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development into two separate ministries at a faction meeting on Wednesday.
  • The parliamentary committee on the organisation of state power proposed the creation of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Regional Development. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal supported this, participating in a meeting of the faction on 8 May.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources stressed that the parliament plans to relieve Kubrakov from his post on Thursday. The Cabinet of Ministers will then decide to split the ministry. Kubrakov is to be appointed as the Minister of Infrastructure, while the candidate for the Minister of Regional Development has not yet been determined.

Subjects: Ministry of InfrastructureKubrakov
