Ukrainian-made satellite systems may end up being used by Russian army – Slidstvo.info investigation

Gilat SkyEdge satellite internet communication systems manufactured in Ukraine are being imported to Russia in large quantities.

Source: Slidstvo.info, citing customs data available to the investigative outlet

Details: The investigation discovered that about 22,000 Gilat SkyEdge systems worth about US$5 million were imported into Russia in 2023. These systems are manufactured in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, by a plant owned by American outsourcing company Jabil Circuit for the Israeli corporation Gilat Satellite Networks.

According to Slidstvo.info, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, there have been regular reports in the media of such Gilat systems being supplied to the Russian army at the front.

Quote: "Gilat satellite communication systems are sold en masse by dealers across Russia, and the advertisements for them often state that they are suitable for the needs of the ‘special military operation’ [as the Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.]. This is one of the reasons why Gilat satellites can be seen in the reports of other 'assistants' of the Russian invaders' army," the investigation says.

Details: Slidstvo.info clarified that Gilat did not close its business in Russia after the full-scale war started in Ukraine and continues to import equipment through its subsidiary, Gilat Satellite Networks (Eurasia) LLC.

Quote from Slidstvo.info: "Since the early 2000s, Gilat Satellite Networks has been helping Russians build satellite communications networks for both private and public sector needs. Gilat is also a partner of major satellite communications operators, including Rostelecom subsidiary RTKomm and Gazprom subsidiary Gazprom Space Systems. One of the company's activities is the development of military communications technologies."

Rostelecom purchased Gilat systems as recently as March 2024. They are also supplied to agencies of the Russian Interior Ministry, the investigation says.

But Roman Steblivskyi, Head of the Sanctions Department at the Trap Aggressor project, told the investigative journalists that it would be difficult to impose sanctions on a business like Gilat because it requires "very clear evidence that their products are not only being used by the military, but are being used in the war against Ukraine".

Background: Despite the sanctions, Russia continues to import nearly 2,000 components for its fighter jets, which are produced by 200 companies in 22 countries.

