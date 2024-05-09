All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin announces withdrawal of its troops from number of Armenian oblasts

Andrii SynyavskyiThursday, 9 May 2024, 14:40
Kremlin announces withdrawal of its troops from number of Armenian oblasts
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin said that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed on Wednesday to withdraw Russian military personnel from a number of oblasts of Armenia. Still, some troops will remain on Armenia’s border with Türkiye and Iran.

Source: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: Russian agency Interfax.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the head of the Armenian government said: "Today, due to the changed conditions, there is no such need anymore."

Advertisement:

"Therefore... Putin agreed, and the withdrawal of our military and border guards was agreed," Peskov said.

At the same time, "at the request of the Armenian side, our border guards will remain on the Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Iranian borders",  the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"They will remain there and continue to perform their functions," Peskov added.

Armenia decided not to participate in financing the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) activities, a military-political bloc that is de facto headed by Russia.

In February, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country suspended participation in the CSTO. Then he clarified that the country's final decision on participation in the organisation will depend on whether they explain what they see as their "area of responsibility" in Armenia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: