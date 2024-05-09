Ukrainian receives certificate of conformity for assembly of MV-4 mine clearance vehicle

The Ukrainian company A3tech acquired a certificate of conformity for the assembly of the DOK-ING MV-4 mine clearance and EOD robotic system. This will help the manufacturing company to transition into industrial production.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Details: The MV-4 is a light robotic vehicle used for mine clearance and neutralisation of explosive devices. Its low profile and sturdy construction make it resistant to anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance detonations. The MV-4 can withstand anti-tank mine explosions. The MV-4 is utilised for mechanical soil preparation and demining, mechanical territory examination and clearance, and object removal. In one hour, the vehicle can clear up to 1,500 square metres.

After gaining a certificate, the A3tech firm, which assembles and localises Croatian DOK-ING machines, can begin mass manufacture of the machines for use in humanitarian mine clearance.

