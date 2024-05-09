All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian receives certificate of conformity for assembly of MV-4 mine clearance vehicle

Economichna PravdaThursday, 9 May 2024, 15:31
Ukrainian receives certificate of conformity for assembly of MV-4 mine clearance vehicle
MV-4 Scorpion mine clearance vehicle. Photo: DOK-ING

The Ukrainian company A3tech acquired a certificate of conformity for the assembly of the DOK-ING MV-4 mine clearance and EOD robotic system. This will help the manufacturing company to transition into industrial production.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy 

Details: The MV-4 is a light robotic vehicle used for mine clearance and neutralisation of explosive devices. Its low profile and sturdy construction make it resistant to anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance detonations. The MV-4 can withstand anti-tank mine explosions. The MV-4 is utilised for mechanical soil preparation and demining, mechanical territory examination and clearance, and object removal. In one hour, the vehicle can clear up to 1,500 square metres.

Advertisement:

After gaining a certificate, the A3tech firm, which assembles and localises Croatian DOK-ING machines, can begin mass manufacture of the machines for use in humanitarian mine clearance.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: