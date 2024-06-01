All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 35 out of 53 missiles and almost 50 Shahed UAVs

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 June 2024, 08:14
Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces carried out missile strikes and airstrikes on critical infrastructure facilities in several oblasts on the night of 31 May-1 June 2024, with Ukrainian defenders shooting down 35 missiles and 46 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians fired a total of 53 different types of missiles and 47 assault UAVs.

- 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area in Saratov Oblast and airspace over the Caspian Sea, Russian Federation); 

- four Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Crimea); 

- one Iskander-K cruise missile (launched from Crimea); 

- ten Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea).

- three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (launched from the airspace of the temporarily-occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast); 

- 47 Shahed-131/136 assault UAVs (launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk launch location, Russian Federation).

As a result of the anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, electronic warfare units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down:

- 30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 

- four Kalibr cruise missiles, 

- one Iskander-K cruise missile;

- 46 Shahed-131/136 assault UAVs.

Quote: "Russian terrorists continue to intend to damage the country’s fuel and energy sector."

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcemissile strikeair defence
Ukraine's Air Force
