Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 35 out of 53 missiles and almost 50 Shahed UAVs

Russian forces carried out missile strikes and airstrikes on critical infrastructure facilities in several oblasts on the night of 31 May-1 June 2024, with Ukrainian defenders shooting down 35 missiles and 46 drones.

Details: The Russians fired a total of 53 different types of missiles and 47 assault UAVs.

- 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area in Saratov Oblast and airspace over the Caspian Sea, Russian Federation);

- four Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Crimea);

- one Iskander-K cruise missile (launched from Crimea);

- ten Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea).

- three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (launched from the airspace of the temporarily-occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast);

- 47 Shahed-131/136 assault UAVs (launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk launch location, Russian Federation).

As a result of the anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, electronic warfare units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down:

- 30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles,

- four Kalibr cruise missiles,

- one Iskander-K cruise missile;

- 46 Shahed-131/136 assault UAVs.

Quote: "Russian terrorists continue to intend to damage the country’s fuel and energy sector."

