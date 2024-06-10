17-year-old girl brought back from Russia to Ukraine – video

The Save Ukraine team has reported that a 17-year-old girl has been brought back to Ukraine from Russia.

Source: Save Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Another child has been brought back from Russia: Ilona, 17, is happy to be home.

Despite a number of difficult challenges, the Save Ukraine team managed to make every effort, and the abducted girl is finally on her native Ukrainian land. A meeting with her mother is ahead."

