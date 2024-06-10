All Sections
17-year-old girl brought back from Russia to Ukraine – video

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 10 June 2024, 00:14
17-year-old girl brought back from Russia to Ukraine – video
Screenshot: video by Save Ukraine

The Save Ukraine team has reported that a 17-year-old girl has been brought back to Ukraine from Russia.

Source: Save Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Another child has been brought back from Russia: Ilona, 17, is happy to be home.

Despite a number of difficult challenges, the Save Ukraine team managed to make every effort, and the abducted girl is finally on her native Ukrainian land. A meeting with her mother is ahead."

Subjects: childrenRussiaoccupation
children
Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar, which helps to return Ukrainian children from Russia
Children being mandatorily evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast in case of Russian offensive
Russian has killed over 800 Ukrainian children since 2014
