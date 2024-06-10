All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers

Monday, 10 June 2024, 21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine will sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers as a part of the ministry’s strategy aimed at extending international cooperation.

Source: Dmytro Klimenkov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, during his speech at a Balkan-Ukrainian Forum of Defence Industry, as reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: Direct contracts are a part of the ministry’s strategy aimed at extending international cooperation and increasing the combat ability of the Ukrainian forces. Specifically, it will allow supplying the Ukrainian army with new samples of weapons which will correspond to the international standards.

"This is a new stage of cooperation which will allow us to receive modern armament directly from the manufacturers which will undoubtedly facilitate a faster and more efficient modernization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Klimenkov noted.

Background:

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, urged the representatives of world’s leading defence companies to invest into armament production in Ukraine and create joint defence companies.

