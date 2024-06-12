All Sections
Explosions rock Kyiv, air defence responding to Russian attack

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 June 2024, 04:13
Explosions rock Kyiv, air defence responding to Russian attack
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russians fired missiles on Kyiv on the night of 11-12 June, and Ukrainian air defence units repelled the attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "An air-raid warning has been issued! Air defence is responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Background: An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine due to the launch of missiles and Shahed attack drones by Russian forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air-raid warningKyiv
