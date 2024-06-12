Russia loses 980 soldiers, 9 tanks and 46 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 07:06
Over the past day, the Russians lost 980 servicemen killed and wounded, 9 tanks and 46 artillery systems on the battlefield.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 521,830 (+980) military personnel;
- 7,911 (+9) tanks;
- 15,187 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,736 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,099 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 844 (+2) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,042 (+19) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,280 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,736 (+60) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,290 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
