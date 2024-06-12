Russia loses 980 soldiers, 9 tanks and 46 artillery systems over past day

Over the past day, the Russians lost 980 servicemen killed and wounded, 9 tanks and 46 artillery systems on the battlefield.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

521,830 (+980) military personnel;

7,911 (+9) tanks;

15,187 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

13,736 (+46) artillery systems;

1,099 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

844 (+2) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,042 (+19) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,280 (+2) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,736 (+60) vehicles and tankers;

2,290 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

