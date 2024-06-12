Ukraine will receive first F-16s this summer, Dutch defence minister says – video

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has stated that her country will deliver the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer.

Source: Ollongren in an interview with European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that the first F-16s would be delivered to Ukraine as early as this summer and that the supply of these combat aircraft will be put on a "constant flow" from then on, "increasing the number and strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force".

"I cannot be exact, but that's why I say this summer. That is the path that we are on now. Denmark will be the first country to provide airframes. And we will follow after Denmark, but it's a joint effort," Ollongren said.

As for the readiness of Ukraine's infrastructure to receive the aircraft, the minister noted that Ukraine is "on track".

"Ukraine is on track, and that's very important because, like you said, it's about the pilots, it's about maintenance personnel, it's about the airframes themselves, and the equipment that they need, but it's also about the infrastructure in your country.

But, like I said, this is a partnership and it's a joint effort. Ukraine is also on track for receiving the F-16s," Ollongren added.

The minister suggested that the F-16s alone will not change the course of the war, but they will "make your Air Force and also your air defence much stronger".

"The jets will be phased in. You have to first use them to see the effect. And at some point, it will make the Air Force much stronger, and it might also create air superiority.

But it's not something that can happen overnight when you get your first F-16s. So, if people expect that, I think we have to be a little bit more realistic," the minister said.

The Dutch defence minister further said that her country is considering supplying Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system.

