Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 15:37
The Russians hit the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in damage to a critical infrastructure object.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Fedorov reported an explosion in Zaporizhzhia at around 13:00 on 12 June, and three hours later, he added that "the enemy targeted one of the critical infrastructure facilities."
Advertisement:
He said the strike caused damage but fortunately, there were no casualties. The official did not provide any further details.
Support UP or become our patron!