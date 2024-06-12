All Sections
Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 12 June 2024, 15:37
Explosion. Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russians hit the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in damage to a critical infrastructure object.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported an explosion in Zaporizhzhia at around 13:00 on 12 June, and three hours later, he added that "the enemy targeted one of the critical infrastructure facilities." 

He said the strike caused damage but fortunately, there were no casualties. The official did not provide any further details.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhiaattack
Zaporizhzhia
