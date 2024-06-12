US ambassador explains Biden's remarks about "peace in Ukraine without NATO membership"

Julianne Smith, US Permanent Representative to NATO, has commented on a recent statement by US President Joe Biden, saying that Washington’s position on Ukraine’s NATO membership has not changed.

Source: Smith at an online briefing on 12 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview for TIME published last week, US President Joe Biden stated that peace in Ukraine means the guarantee that Russia will never be able to occupy Ukraine. He believes that NATO membership is not needed for this.

Advertisement:

Smith stressed that NATO leaders confirmed last year that Ukraine would become a member of the Alliance.

"I do believe what the President was referencing in that particular interview, though, was the fact that we, the United States, believe that the Ukrainians still have some work to do on meeting the criteria and implementing the reforms that are required for NATO membership," she added.

Smith stressed that Ukraine is working on the necessary reforms jointly with its allies, and the US welcomes the progress that Kyiv has made on this.

Advertisement:

"So, the goal remains the same. The commitment remains the same. And that is why at the summit you will hear us talking a lot about building a bridge to membership for our friends in Ukraine," Smith concluded.

Smith said last month that important changes in the wording regarding Ukraine's membership prospects would be made at the NATO leaders’ upcoming meeting in Washington.

Support UP or become our patron!