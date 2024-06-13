Russia loses another 980 soldiers, 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems in one day
Thursday, 13 June 2024, 07:45
The Russians lost 980 servicemen, 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems on the battlefield over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 522,810 (+980) military personnel;
- 7,928 (+17) tanks;
- 15,208 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,770 (+34) artillery systems;
- 1,099 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 846 (+2) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,075 (+33) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,285 (+5) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,794 (+58) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,294 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
