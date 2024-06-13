Russia loses another 980 soldiers, 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems in one day

The Russians lost 980 servicemen, 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems on the battlefield over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

522,810 (+980) military personnel;

7,928 (+17) tanks;

15,208 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

13,770 (+34) artillery systems;

1,099 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

846 (+2) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,075 (+33) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,285 (+5) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,794 (+58) vehicles and tankers;

2,294 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

