Russia loses another 980 soldiers, 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems in one day

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 13 June 2024, 07:45
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians lost 980 servicemen, 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems on the battlefield over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 522,810 (+980) military personnel;
  • 7,928 (+17) tanks;
  • 15,208 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,770 (+34) artillery systems;
  • 1,099 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 846 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,075 (+33) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,285 (+5) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 18,794 (+58) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,294 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment. 

Subjects: General Staff
