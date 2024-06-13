Canada sends first 4 armoured vehicles to Ukraine from batch of 50

Canada has been delivering the first four armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine from a batch of 50. They will first arrive in Europe, where Ukrainian military personnel will undergo training on their use.

Details: Blair reported that the first four out of 50 new armoured combat vehicles, built by Canadian workers to be sent to Ukraine, are heading to Europe this summer, where Ukraine's Armed Forces personnel will undergo training on their use.

The initial batch of 10 vehicles being provided consists of ACVS (Armoured Combat Support Vehicle) ambulances.

The vehicles are being transported from the Canadian city of London in Ontario to Europe.

During a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 22 September 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada was investing CAN$650 million over three years to provide Ukraine with these 50 armoured combat vehicles.

These modern armoured combat vehicles will fulfil a wide range of battlefield functions, including transport of troops, providing secure command and control locations as well as medical evacuation.

These armoured combat vehicles, also used by the Canadian army, provide a high level of manoeuvrability and protection for the crew and the cargo being transported.

The ambulance version of the ACVS is equipped with medical equipment and has an interior layout designed to treat a wide spectrum of injuries.

The first 10 vehicles are scheduled to arrive in Ukraine by autumn, enabling Ukraine's Armed Forces to evacuate the injured from combat zones safely.

This transfer is part of Canada's overall CAN$14 billion assistance package committed to Ukraine since February 2022, including CAN$4 billion allocated for military aid.

Canada has previously sent Leopard 2 battle tanks, anti-tank weapons, M777 howitzers, artillery ammunition, winter clothing and more to Ukraine as part of its support efforts.

