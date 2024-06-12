Lithuania to supply Ukraine with 14 M113 armoured personnel carriers

Lithuania has approved the transfer of 14 M113 armoured personnel to the Ukrainian army.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Details: The transfer of the M113 armoured personnel carriers was initiated by the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Lithuania in response to a request of the Ukrainian government towards the allies to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel Russian aggression.

Armoured personnel carriers will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces in demining and are a donation from Lithuania to the support provided by the demining coalition led by Iceland.

"The shipment is estimated to reach Ukraine by the end of this week," Lithuania’s Defence Ministry adds.

Background:

At the end of May, the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of €13.5 million for the purchase of air surveillance radars, which will be delivered to the air defence coalition led by Germany to support Ukraine.

The same month, it was revealed that Lithuania would supply Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems with a range of approximately 350 km.

