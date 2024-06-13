Ukraine's security agreement with US to be submitted to Congress, it will be legally binding

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President. Photo: his Facebook page

The legal process outlined in the Bilateral Security Agreement between Ukraine and the United States of America differs from all previous agreements made by Ukraine with partner countries.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, in a comment to European Pravda

Details: According to European Pravda, Ukraine and the United States signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement on Thursday. It is important to note that the document, beginning with its name, varies from past agreements signed by Ukraine. If Ukraine signed security cooperation agreements with other major allies, starting with the United Kingdom, the agreement with the United States would be known as a Bilateral Security Agreement.

The legal procedure is likewise unique; the American security agreement was the first to require that this interstate agreement be filed with the UN.

"For Ukraine, this will be the first legally binding security agreement. Until now, all other agreements that Ukraine signed with its partners were only politically binding. So the American agreement will be legally the strongest," Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President and diplomatic adviser to the President of Ukraine, explained to European Pravda.

The diplomat also said that the United States intends to further strengthen the binding nature of the agreement through its approval in the Congress.

"The required congressional resolution will be enacted in both chambers. This will not be technically ratified because an executive agreement of this nature does not require it, but we will gain political and legal support from Congress," he stated.

The agreement entered into force immediately after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Biden signed it, and will be valid for 10 years; this means that it will remain in force for the tenure of at least two US presidents. "The agreement stipulates that it is implemented by the US administration, regardless of the president's name," said Ihor Zhovkva.

On Thursday 13 June, Ukraine and the United States signed a security agreement that includes provisions for the supply of Patriot air defence systems and F-16 fighter jets.

After signing the agreement, Biden emphasised that he is not planning to send US troops to Ukraine.

