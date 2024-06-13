All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's security agreement with US to be submitted to Congress, it will be legally binding

Serhiy SydorenkoThursday, 13 June 2024, 23:44
Ukraine's security agreement with US to be submitted to Congress, it will be legally binding
Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President. Photo: his Facebook page

The legal process outlined in the Bilateral Security Agreement between Ukraine and the United States of America differs from all previous agreements made by Ukraine with partner countries.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, in a comment to European Pravda

Details: According to European Pravda, Ukraine and the United States signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement on Thursday. It is important to note that the document, beginning with its name, varies from past agreements signed by Ukraine. If Ukraine signed security cooperation agreements with other major allies, starting with the United Kingdom, the agreement with the United States would be known as a Bilateral Security Agreement.

Advertisement:

The legal procedure is likewise unique; the American security agreement was the first to require that this interstate agreement be filed with the UN.

"For Ukraine, this will be the first legally binding security agreement. Until now, all other agreements that Ukraine signed with its partners were only politically binding. So the American agreement will be legally the strongest," Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President and diplomatic adviser to the President of Ukraine, explained to European Pravda.

The diplomat also said that the United States intends to further strengthen the binding nature of the agreement through its approval in the Congress.

Advertisement:

"The required congressional resolution will be enacted in both chambers. This will not be technically ratified because an executive agreement of this nature does not require it, but we will gain political and legal support from Congress," he stated.

The agreement entered into force immediately after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Biden signed it, and will be valid for 10 years; this means that it will remain in force for the tenure of at least two US presidents. "The agreement stipulates that it is implemented by the US administration, regardless of the president's name," said Ihor Zhovkva.

On Thursday 13 June, Ukraine and the United States signed a security agreement that includes provisions for the supply of Patriot air defence systems and F-16 fighter jets.

After signing the agreement, Biden emphasised that he is not planning to send US troops to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USA
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
USA
Zelenskyy: Agreement with US contains provisions for supply of Patriots and F-16 jets
Trump criticises Ukraine aid package at Republican Party meeting
Ukraine and US sign 10-year security agreement
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: