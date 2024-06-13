All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and US sign 10-year security agreement

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 June 2024, 20:56
Ukraine and US sign 10-year security agreement
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on 13 June aimed at strengthening Kyiv's defence capabilities.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy, should be a step towards "Ukraine’s eventual membership in the NATO alliance" and reaffirms the United States' support for Kyiv in protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Advertisement:

Quote: "To ensure Ukraine’s security, both sides recognise Ukraine needs a significant military force, robust capabilities, and sustained investments in its defence industrial base that are consistent with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) standards," the text of the treaty says.

It also states that the United States intends to provide long-term materiel, training, and advisory, technical, intelligence, security, defence-industrial, institutional, and other assistance to "develop Ukrainian security and defence forces that are capable of defending a sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine and deterring future aggression."

According to the agreement, in the event of an armed attack on Ukraine or the threat of such an attack, American and Ukrainian authorities will meet within 24 hours to consult and determine what extra defence necessities Ukraine has.

Advertisement:

After Japan, the United States became the 16th country with which Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement and the final Group of Seven country to do so.

However, the United States recognises that potentially any next president of the United States can withdraw from a security agreement with Ukraine since it does not provide for ratification by Congress.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkrainesecurity guarantees
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
USA
Ukraine's security agreement with US to be submitted to Congress, it will be legally binding
Zelenskyy: Agreement with US contains provisions for supply of Patriots and F-16 jets
Trump criticises Ukraine aid package at Republican Party meeting
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: