Bodies of more than 250 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 14 June 2024, 12:13
Bodies of more than 250 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine
Photo: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

As a result of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 254 fallen defenders were brought back to Ukraine on 14 June.

Source: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: It became possible to repatriate the bodies of 221 fallen defenders who fought on the Donetsk front, 25 soldiers – on the Zaporizhzhia front, 4 defenders from the Luhansk front and 4 soldiers whose bodies were transferred from morgues in the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The Armed Forces will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the deceased.

After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial."

