NATO defence ministers approve plan to expand support for Ukraine, NATO secretary general says

NATO defence ministers have approved an "operational plan for expanding support to Ukraine", which provides for the coordination of arms supplies and training for Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The plan stipulates that in the future, the Alliance will take over the international coordination of arms supplies and training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The approval of the "operational plan" was long blocked by Hungary, as NATO makes all decisions by consensus. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claimed that the Alliance's initiative could lead to a "direct confrontation" with Russia.

However, before the ministerial meeting in Brussels, Orbán had a meeting with Stoltenberg and agreed to lift his veto in exchange for a promise that Hungary would not be involved in training Ukrainian troops or financing the supply of weapons.

