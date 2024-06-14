Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

On 14 June, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Prague. He is one of the suspects in the murder of Valeriia, a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl found dead in Germany.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of the German city of Chemnitz

Details: The man, a Moldovan national, was arrested in a Prague restaurant around 10:15 local time on a warrant from the Chemnitz prosecutor's office.

Quote: "In the near future he will be transferred to Germany to participate in criminal proceedings on charges of negligent homicide," law enforcement officers added, stressing that they could not give more details.

The media previously wrote that German investigators are looking into possible involvement in the murder of two acquaintances of the girl's mother.

Valeriia was reported missing by her mother after she did not return home at the usual time. Police have launched an investigation against the school, which was late reporting Valeriia's absence. On Wednesday, 12 June, the German police officially confirmed that a body found in a forest is that of Valeriia. The case is being investigated as a murder.

Law enforcement also initiated an investigation into the school since they did not raise the alarm when the girl failed to show up for her classes.

Valeriia had lived in Germany with her mother since 2022, while her father serves in Ukraine's Defence Forces. The mother and father split last year.

