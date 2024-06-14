Russians target Sumy Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 4 more

On June 14, the Russian military opened fire on Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast, killing one and wounding four people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "On June 14, the enemy targeted Shostka hromada.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed, and four were injured to differing degrees."

Details: The people injured in the attack have received medical attention. The aftermath of the Russians’ attack is being established.

