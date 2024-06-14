Russians target Sumy Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 4 more
Friday, 14 June 2024, 18:24
On June 14, the Russian military opened fire on Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast, killing one and wounding four people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "On June 14, the enemy targeted Shostka hromada.
Advertisement:
According to preliminary information, one person was killed, and four were injured to differing degrees."
Details: The people injured in the attack have received medical attention. The aftermath of the Russians’ attack is being established.
Support UP or become our patron!