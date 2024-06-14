All Sections
Russians target Sumy Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 4 more

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 June 2024, 18:24
Russians target Sumy Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 4 more
Stock photo: Getty Imаges

On June 14, the Russian military opened fire on Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast, killing one and wounding four people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "On June 14, the enemy targeted Shostka hromada.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed, and four were injured to differing degrees."

Details: The people injured in the attack have received medical attention. The aftermath of the Russians’ attack is being established.

