Russians strike border regions of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts – Ukrainian General Staff report

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts continue to be bombarded by Russian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 15:00 on 10 June

Details: Russian artillery strikes have been targeting Ukrainian settlements of Pokrovka and Novodmytrivka from the direction of Vyazovoye (Russia), Starykove from the side of Kozino (Russia), and Sokhany from Tetkino (Russia) since the start of the day.

Since the start of 10 June, the number of combat classes throughout the entire front line has risen to 47. The Russians are particularly active on the Pokrovsk front. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are repulsing those attacks.

The Russian forces continue to use guided aerial bombs to attack Kharkiv Oblast from its territory. They launched four bomb strikes on Vovchansk twice from Shebekino (Russia), four more guided aerial bomb attacks on Tykhe, and one bombing strike on Starytsia and Lyptsi. The Russian forces failed in their attempt to assault Vovchansk.

The Russians also launched air attacks on the Kupiansk front. The Russian military used sixteen rockets to attack the settlement of Synkivka. Since the start of the day, seven combat engagements have occurred in this area. Battles continue in the districts of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched seven attacks near Torske, Terny, Hrekivka and Nevske. Clashes in the Serebrianka forest continued as the Russians dropped six bombs there.

On the Siversk front, the Russian forces are attempting to force Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions in Spirne, Ivano-Darivka and Verkhnokamianske. One attack was successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, while two others are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Ukrainian troops repelled two assaults in the vicinities of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians maintain a high level of assault activity. Since the start of the day, they have made 15 attempts to enhance their tactical position around Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novopokrovsk, Karlivka and Yasnobrodivka. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled six attacks, while nine are still ongoing.

On the Kurakhove front, the defence forces have thwarted nine Russian offensives near Paraskoviivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Another combat clash is still ongoing.

The situation remains stable in other parts of the battlefield.

