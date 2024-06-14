All Sections
Russian drone hits bus in Sumy Oblast: 3 civilians injured

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 14 June 2024, 11:27
Russian drone hits bus in Sumy Oblast: 3 civilians injured
The Russians targeted a bus carrying over 19 passengers in Esman hromada (Sumy Oblast) using an FPV (first-person view) drone on the morning of 14 June, leaving three civilians injured. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on social media; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The civilians suffered injuries of varying severity. The injured have been provided with medical assistance.

All bus passengers have been evacuated.

The prosecutor's office said the attack took place at around 08:00. The driver and 19 passengers had been in the vehicle at the time.

A man, 62, and two women, 51 and 53, have been injured.

Background: Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported that the number of Russian attacks on the Sumy front had slightly decreased.

