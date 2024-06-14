Russian drone hits bus in Sumy Oblast: 3 civilians injured

The Russians targeted a bus carrying over 19 passengers in Esman hromada (Sumy Oblast) using an FPV (first-person view) drone on the morning of 14 June, leaving three civilians injured. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on social media; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The civilians suffered injuries of varying severity. The injured have been provided with medical assistance.

Advertisement:

All bus passengers have been evacuated.

The prosecutor's office said the attack took place at around 08:00. The driver and 19 passengers had been in the vehicle at the time.

A man, 62, and two women, 51 and 53, have been injured.

Advertisement:

Background: Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported that the number of Russian attacks on the Sumy front had slightly decreased.

Support UP or become our patron!