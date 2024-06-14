All Sections
Russia reduces number of attacks on Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 June 2024, 10:37
Russia reduces number of attacks on Sumy Oblast
Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

A certain decrease in Russian attacks is observed on the Sumy front.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "I can even say that the number of attacks has decreased over the last period on the Sumy front, compared to the spring. However, the enemy continues to use a variety of weapons to attack. Most of these attacks take place in populated areas. These are acts of terror against civilians living in the border area."

Details: The officer stressed that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups' activities in Sumy Oblast have also decreased. However, they have not stopped completely.

