Ukraine's Foreign Ministry briefs G7 ambassadors on Ukraine's Peace Formula and security agreements

Oleh PavliukFriday, 14 June 2024, 19:04
Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 nations. Photo: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister, held a meeting with the ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on 14 June.

Source: a statement from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The parties discussed Ukraine's cooperation with the G7 countries, particularly within international organisations, the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and the implementation of bilateral security agreements.

"Andrii Sybiha thanked [the ambassadors] for comprehensive support [for] Ukraine, noting the aid packages announced at the G7 summit in Italy," the Foreign Ministry added.

Background:

  • On 15-16 June, Switzerland will host the Peace Summit, an event to which Russia was neither invited nor recognised as a genuine peace initiative.
  • On the eve of the summit, troublesome provisions of the meeting's final document, which could have had adverse consequences for Ukraine, were revised in Switzerland – the text of the decision has been changed in recent days.
  • Afterwards, several states that had planned to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland decided not to go there.

Subjects: G7Foreign Affairs Ministry
