Zelenskyy about G7 summit: we will get more air defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is pleased with the outcome of the G7 summit in Italy for Ukraine, specifically noting that the agreements provide for "more air defence systems".

Source: Ukraine’s President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The key result for us is that there will be more air defence systems for our cities. 'Patriots' is practically a Ukrainian word now. There will also be more equipment and other necessary supplies for the front."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that nearly all meetings at the summit and on the sidelines were "focused on what our military is saying, on our needs and our capabilities right now, if the supply is sufficient and timely" and that discussions with all leaders were about accelerating the delivery of aid they plan to provide Ukraine with.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the signing of security agreements with the United States and Japan, as well as the political agreement within the G7 regarding providing Ukraine with around $50 billion in financial support from frozen Russian assets.

Background: During the day, Canada and the UK announced new sanctions against Russia, while the US had taken this step even before the meeting in Italy.

