Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit – photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the G7 summit on 13 June; this summit is dedicated to the situation in Ukraine and its further support from the West.

Details: Zelenskyy was met by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit venue, the Borgo Egnazia hotel in southern Italy's Puglia.

Zelenskyy and Meloni. Photo: АР

Zelenskyy is taking part in the first part of the G7 summit dedicated to the war in Ukraine. According to local media reports, it began around 16:00 Kyiv time.

Zelenskyy at the G7 summit. Photo: Rai News

Background:

On the eve of the G7 summit, which starts in Italy on 13 June, the leaders of the countries agreed to provide a US$50 billion loan to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian assets.

At the G7 summit in Italy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce bilateral aid to Ukraine in the amount of up to £242 million (almost US$300 million).

