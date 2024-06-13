All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit – photo

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 June 2024, 17:07
Zelenskyy and Meloni. Photo: АР

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the G7 summit on 13 June; this summit is dedicated to the situation in Ukraine and its further support from the West.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Rai News

Details: Zelenskyy was met by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit venue, the Borgo Egnazia hotel in southern Italy's Puglia.

Zelenskyy and Meloni. 
Photo: АР

Zelenskyy is taking part in the first part of the G7 summit dedicated to the war in Ukraine. According to local media reports, it began around 16:00 Kyiv time.

 
Zelenskyy at the G7 summit. 
Photo: Rai News 

Background:

Subjects: ZelenskyyG7Italywar
