Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit – photo
Thursday, 13 June 2024, 17:07
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the G7 summit on 13 June; this summit is dedicated to the situation in Ukraine and its further support from the West.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Rai News
Details: Zelenskyy was met by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit venue, the Borgo Egnazia hotel in southern Italy's Puglia.
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy is taking part in the first part of the G7 summit dedicated to the war in Ukraine. According to local media reports, it began around 16:00 Kyiv time.
Background:
Advertisement:
- On the eve of the G7 summit, which starts in Italy on 13 June, the leaders of the countries agreed to provide a US$50 billion loan to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian assets.
- At the G7 summit in Italy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce bilateral aid to Ukraine in the amount of up to £242 million (almost US$300 million).
Support UP or become our patron!