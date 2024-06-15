All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy compares Russian attacks to Hitler's "carpet bombing"

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 12:21
Zelenskyy compares Russian attacks to Hitler's carpet bombing
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The Russians are trying to intimidate Ukrainians by striking with thousands of guided aerial bombs (GABs).

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian Sky TG24 TV channel 

Quote: "Russia uses 3,200-3,500 GABs per month – these are guided aerial bombs. This is a huge problem.

Advertisement:

GABs are used exclusively against civilians and civilian infrastructure. To make people afraid and run away from one or another city or one or another hromada, so that Russia can occupy these villages and cities. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

This is the main goal. Hitler did the same thing – carpet bombing. It's done with the same approach and the same methodology."

Details: Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian defenders had "stabilised the situation" in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyyattack
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit
Zelenskyy and Pope Francis discuss Russian aggression and missile terror – video
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's ultimatum, saying Russian leader is reviving Nazism
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: