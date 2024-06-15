Zelenskyy compares Russian attacks to Hitler's "carpet bombing"

The Russians are trying to intimidate Ukrainians by striking with thousands of guided aerial bombs (GABs).

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian Sky TG24 TV channel

Quote: "Russia uses 3,200-3,500 GABs per month – these are guided aerial bombs. This is a huge problem.

GABs are used exclusively against civilians and civilian infrastructure. To make people afraid and run away from one or another city or one or another hromada, so that Russia can occupy these villages and cities. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

This is the main goal. Hitler did the same thing – carpet bombing. It's done with the same approach and the same methodology."

Details: Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian defenders had "stabilised the situation" in Kharkiv Oblast.

