Russians attack Nikopol district, damaging buildings and power lines – photos

The Russians have attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and drones in the evening and at night, damaging residential buildings, a car and a power line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "[The Russians] attacked Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] and Nikopol in the evening. A private house, an outbuilding, a car and an unused building were damaged. A power line was affected.

Advertisement:

Damaged building. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Pokrovsk hromada came under fire in the morning. Two residential houses, an outbuilding, a car and a power line were damaged."

Damaged car. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak noted that there were no casualties.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!