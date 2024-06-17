All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence considers any Russian military targets within 800 km radius for Magura drone attacks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 June 2024, 12:24
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence considers any Russian military targets within 800 km radius for Magura drone attacks
Screenshot

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is considering any military targets on Russian territory within a radius of 800 km for attack by Magura surface UAVs.

Source: Yevhenii Yerin, DIU representative, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "This is a multifunctional drone, and in theory it can be used on any water surface... At a range of 800 km, we consider any possibilities and any military targets of the enemy to be hit by our drones."

Advertisement:

Details: Defence Intelligence's Magura's for DIU fundraising campaign for similar drones is ongoing. The stated goal is UAH 10 million (USD 246,000). As the intelligence officers noted, everyone can contribute to making the drone's effectiveness even more impressive.

Overall, the Magura V5 drones have already destroyed more than USD 200 million worth of Russian vessels, and the estimated damage caused to the Russian state is more than half a billion dollars.

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
drones
Ukrainian intelligence drones attack military facilities in three Russian oblasts on 17 June
Russian drone hits civilian car in Kherson Oblast, killing man – photos
Drones attack tractor factory and steel company in Russia's Lipetsk
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: