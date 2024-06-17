Ukraine's Defence Intelligence considers any Russian military targets within 800 km radius for Magura drone attacks

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is considering any military targets on Russian territory within a radius of 800 km for attack by Magura surface UAVs.

Source: Yevhenii Yerin, DIU representative, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "This is a multifunctional drone, and in theory it can be used on any water surface... At a range of 800 km, we consider any possibilities and any military targets of the enemy to be hit by our drones."

Details: Defence Intelligence's Magura's for DIU fundraising campaign for similar drones is ongoing. The stated goal is UAH 10 million (USD 246,000). As the intelligence officers noted, everyone can contribute to making the drone's effectiveness even more impressive.

Overall, the Magura V5 drones have already destroyed more than USD 200 million worth of Russian vessels, and the estimated damage caused to the Russian state is more than half a billion dollars.

