All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian military capture Russian "barn tank" and its crew – video

Olha Kyrylenko, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 17 June 2024, 13:28
Ukrainian military capture Russian barn tank and its crew – video

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 22nd Mechanised Brigade have captured the crew of the Russian so-called "barn tank" (Russian tanks coated in additional makeshift armour to defend them from direct attacks from drones) and took the vehicle as a trophy near Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Vitalii Sokolenko, press officer of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At around 04:00, our infantrymen were ordered to go to a specific location where a Russian tank had already been stopped. We were able to stop it thanks to our artillery and the unmanned systems division – they terrorised it at night, which disoriented [the Russian crew]. That is, the tank was struck and disoriented.

Advertisement:

Our infantrymen took two prisoners. One was seated with a grenade, intending to blow himself up, but diplomatic efforts persuaded him to live and surrender. The third leaped out and ran away; our neighbouring unit caught him."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Donetsk Oblast
New Bundestag defence committee head visits Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts
Russians injure 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day
Russians strike Nova Poltavka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 adults and 2 children
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: