Ukrainian military capture Russian "barn tank" and its crew – video

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 22nd Mechanised Brigade have captured the crew of the Russian so-called "barn tank" (Russian tanks coated in additional makeshift armour to defend them from direct attacks from drones) and took the vehicle as a trophy near Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Vitalii Sokolenko, press officer of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At around 04:00, our infantrymen were ordered to go to a specific location where a Russian tank had already been stopped. We were able to stop it thanks to our artillery and the unmanned systems division – they terrorised it at night, which disoriented [the Russian crew]. That is, the tank was struck and disoriented.

Our infantrymen took two prisoners. One was seated with a grenade, intending to blow himself up, but diplomatic efforts persuaded him to live and surrender. The third leaped out and ran away; our neighbouring unit caught him."

