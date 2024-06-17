All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 55,000 consumers left without power after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast

Economichna PravdaMonday, 17 June 2024, 19:29
Over 55,000 consumers left without power after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast
Aftermath of Russain attack on Poltava Oblast on 17 June. Photo: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

As a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava district, power lines have been damaged and 53,000 households and 2,400 companies have been left without power.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency brigades are working on dealing with the aftermath of the attack in order to resume power supply as soon as possible. Keep calm. The situation is under control."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 17 June, 12 civilians were injured, including 2 children.
  • Before that the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration had reported an air-raid warning issued in the oblast, and the Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile headed in the direction of Poltava Oblast, specifically the city of Myrhorod.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poltava Oblastenergywar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Poltava Oblast
Russian forces attack Poltava Oblast: 12 civilians injured, including children
Man injured in attack on Poltava Oblast dies in hospital
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with missiles
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: