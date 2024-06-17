Over 55,000 consumers left without power after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast
Monday, 17 June 2024, 19:29
As a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava district, power lines have been damaged and 53,000 households and 2,400 companies have been left without power.
Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Emergency brigades are working on dealing with the aftermath of the attack in order to resume power supply as soon as possible. Keep calm. The situation is under control."
Background:
- Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 17 June, 12 civilians were injured, including 2 children.
- Before that the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration had reported an air-raid warning issued in the oblast, and the Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile headed in the direction of Poltava Oblast, specifically the city of Myrhorod.
