Over 55,000 consumers left without power after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast

Aftermath of Russain attack on Poltava Oblast on 17 June. Photo: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

As a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava district, power lines have been damaged and 53,000 households and 2,400 companies have been left without power.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency brigades are working on dealing with the aftermath of the attack in order to resume power supply as soon as possible. Keep calm. The situation is under control."

Background:

Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 17 June, 12 civilians were injured, including 2 children.

Before that the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration had reported an air-raid warning issued in the oblast, and the Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile headed in the direction of Poltava Oblast, specifically the city of Myrhorod.

