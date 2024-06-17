Man injured in attack on Poltava Oblast dies in hospital
Monday, 17 June 2024, 18:00
A civilian man who was injured in a Russian attack on Poltava Oblast last week died of his injuries in hospital on 17 June.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Details: The authorities said the attack took place in Myrhorod district last week.
The man was wounded and doctors had to amputate his arm.
About 10 houses were damaged in the attack.
Background: The Russians struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on 17 June. Nine people were injured, and others may still be trapped under the rubble.
