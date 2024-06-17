All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Man injured in attack on Poltava Oblast dies in hospital

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 June 2024, 18:00
Man injured in attack on Poltava Oblast dies in hospital
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A civilian man who was injured in a Russian attack on Poltava Oblast last week died of his injuries in hospital on 17 June.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities said the attack took place in Myrhorod district last week.  

Advertisement:

The man was wounded and doctors had to amputate his arm.

About 10 houses were damaged in the attack.

Background: The Russians struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on 17 June. Nine people were injured, and others may still be trapped under the rubble.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poltava Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Poltava Oblast
Russian forces attack Poltava Oblast: 9 civilians injured, people may be trapped under rubble
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with missiles
Person injured in Russian attack on Poltava Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: