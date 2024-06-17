Man injured in attack on Poltava Oblast dies in hospital

A civilian man who was injured in a Russian attack on Poltava Oblast last week died of his injuries in hospital on 17 June.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities said the attack took place in Myrhorod district last week.

Advertisement:

The man was wounded and doctors had to amputate his arm.

About 10 houses were damaged in the attack.

Background: The Russians struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on 17 June. Nine people were injured, and others may still be trapped under the rubble.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!