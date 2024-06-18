Ukrainian Parliament allows financing of defence forces units from local budgets

A Ukrainian soldier of 24th brigade outside of Druzhkivka, Ukraine on August 29, 2023. Stock photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) has adopted the draft law No 9559d which allows local self-government bodies to finance units of the defence forces of Ukraine during the martial law.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament

Details: Zhelezniak reports that 303 MPs have voted in favour of the bill.

Roman Lozynskyi, another Ukrainian MP, states that from now on local councils will be able to legally procure drones, first-aid kits, pick-up trucks, components for cars and everything which can be bought on request from military units.

"In addition to this, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine permitted, for instance, local councils to fund the construction of fortifications and other protective constructions in frontline or border areas," he added.

Background: Due to the increase of financing for military needs the Ukrainian government is discussing raising the military levy rate and value added tax (VAT).

