Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Frankenstein tank capable of downing missiles and drones

A model depicting the probable appearance of the new Frankenstein tank. Photo: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG, the German machine-building and arms industry concern, will provide Ukraine with hybrid Leopard tanks and Skyranger-Frankenstein air defence systems capable of shooting down Russian missiles and drones.

Source: The Telegraph

Quote: "A new Frankenstein air defence tank designed to shoot down Russian drones and missiles is to be supplied to Ukraine by a top German arms firm.

Rheinmetall has announced it will mount its state-of-the-art Skyranger anti-aircraft system on Cold War-era Leopard 1 tank hulls, creating a new vehicle to bolster Ukraine’s defences."

Details: Björn Bernhard, Head of Land Systems at Rheinmetall, stated that there are many Leopard 1 battle tanks on which they can install the Skyranger turret with a 35mm automatic cannon.

Rheinmetall only recently developed the Skyranger, with sensors providing a 360-degree view of the battlefield and capable of countering drones.

Bernhard announced this during the recent opening of a top-secret Rheinmetall workshop in western Ukraine, where the company repairs German tanks damaged on the front lines.

By repairing the vehicles in Ukraine, the company hopes to reduce the time needed to return the tanks to service.

Initially, the plant will only repair Marder armoured vehicles and the older version of the Leopard tank. However, the company stated that it aims to repair more modern Leopard 2 tanks within Ukraine as well.

Quote from Bernhard: "We are planning for the long term in Ukraine. We’re not just supplying equipment and then withdrawing – we’re showing that we’ll be there permanently and supporting Ukraine."

