All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Frankenstein tank capable of downing missiles and drones

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 18 June 2024, 10:51
Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Frankenstein tank capable of downing missiles and drones
A model depicting the probable appearance of the new Frankenstein tank. Photo: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG, the German machine-building and arms industry concern, will provide Ukraine with hybrid Leopard tanks and Skyranger-Frankenstein air defence systems capable of shooting down Russian missiles and drones.

Source: The Telegraph

Quote: "A new Frankenstein air defence tank designed to shoot down Russian drones and missiles is to be supplied to Ukraine by a top German arms firm.

Advertisement:

Rheinmetall has announced it will mount its state-of-the-art Skyranger anti-aircraft system on Cold War-era Leopard 1 tank hulls, creating a new vehicle to bolster Ukraine’s defences."

Details: Björn Bernhard, Head of Land Systems at Rheinmetall, stated that there are many Leopard 1 battle tanks on which they can install the Skyranger turret with a 35mm automatic cannon. 

Rheinmetall only recently developed the Skyranger, with sensors providing a 360-degree view of the battlefield and capable of countering drones. 

Advertisement:

Bernhard announced this during the recent opening of a top-secret Rheinmetall workshop in western Ukraine, where the company repairs German tanks damaged on the front lines. 

By repairing the vehicles in Ukraine, the company hopes to reduce the time needed to return the tanks to service. 

Initially, the plant will only repair Marder armoured vehicles and the older version of the Leopard tank. However, the company stated that it aims to repair more modern Leopard 2 tanks within Ukraine as well.

Quote from Bernhard: "We are planning for the long term in Ukraine. We’re not just supplying equipment and then withdrawing – we’re showing that we’ll be there permanently and supporting Ukraine."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: tanksweaponsArmed Forcesair defence
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
tanks
Germany delivers new batch of military assistance with Leopard tanks
Ukrainian defenders release video showing destruction of ten Russian vehicles at once
Ukrainian forces dismiss as fake information about withdrawal of Abrams tanks from battlefield due to drones
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: