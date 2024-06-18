Destruction of Russian targets near Ukraine's border really matters - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted in his evening address on 18 June that the destruction of Russian positions and launch vehicles near the border by Ukrainian forces truly matters.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address

Quote: "We see how the world's commitment opens up new prospects for restoring our security. Among other things, this applies to the security of Kharkiv. The destruction of Russian terrorists' positions and launchers near the border by our forces, our soldiers, truly matters. It works. Just as we expected."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked the members of the 1st Separate Assault Battalion; the 5th Separate Assault Brigade; the 25th separate airborne brigade; the 35th, 36th and 38th separate marine brigades; the 44th Artillery Brigade; the 48th Mechanised Brigade; the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade; the 71st Ranger Brigade; the 82nd Airborne Brigade; the 108th Tank Brigade, and the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

The head of the state also said that Ukraine continued to substantively prepare next steps on the international arena, in particular, the activities between the first and second peace summits.

Quote: "I held a meeting with international experts on assigning those responsible for regions and parts of the world to engage even more participants in joint work on the points of the Peace Formula. We are gradually moving to the formation of groups that will work on specific steps to restore security [in Ukraine]. Just like the first Peace Summit held in Switzerland, the groups should be as comprehensive as possible, so that different countries and leaders can express themselves."

Advertisement:



Support UP or become our patron!