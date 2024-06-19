Hungarian opposition politician opposes providing weapons to Ukraine despite calling Putin an aggressor

Hungarian opposition politician Péter Magyar, the de facto leader of the TISZA party, which secured second place in the European Parliament elections, has confirmed that he opposes sending Hungarian troops or weapons to Ukraine, despite considering Russia the aggressor.

Source: Magyar in a comment to journalists on the evening of 18 June, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: Péter Magyar stated that he and his TISZA party share the position of the Hungarian government regarding military aid to Ukraine.

Quote: "We will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine from Hungary. You know the sensitive situation of Hungary in that war."

More details: Magyar expressed support for Ukraine's right to self-defence, labelling Russian leader Vladimir Putin as the aggressor, and affirmed that Ukraine's "independence and sovereignty" are protected internationally.

Magyar separately commented that the acceptance of his party members into the European People's Party (EPP), known for its pro-Ukrainian rhetoric, does not contradict TISZA's position.

"I think the EPP understood the special, sensitive Hungarian situation in that war. But we will support with all other manner and tools," he stated.

A EPP’s representative, quoted by Politico, acknowledged Magyar's caution in matters of supporting Ukraine, "Everything he says in relation to Ukraine and the war, the Orbán propaganda machine uses against him".

Background: The Hungarian TISZA party achieved success in the June European Parliament elections, securing 7 seats, while the ruling Fidesz party obtained 11.

