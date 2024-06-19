All Sections
Russians hit Kherson hospital with rocket artillery in morning – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 June 2024, 09:59
The wreckage of a rocket fired by Russian forces on a Kherson hospital. Photo: Kherson OMA

Russian forces targeted a hospital in the city of Kherson with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) on the morning of 19 June, damaging a garage and two ambulances.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces continue to attack medical facilities in Kherson Oblast. One of the hospitals in Kherson came under yet another enemy attack. The invaders fired at least three Grad MLRS rockets. They hit a garage where ambulances were parked.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a hospital in Kherson.
 Photo: Kherson OMA

Details: The strike reportedly damaged two ambulances and smashed windows in one of the healthcare facility's buildings.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a hospital in Kherson.
 Photo: Kherson OMA

"Fortunately, there were no casualties among the hospital staff and patients," the OMA concluded.

An air-raid warning has been issued in Kherson Oblast.

Background: On the night of 18-19 June, the Russians targeted the city of Kherson, with the strikes setting fire to houses and leaving one civilian injured.

