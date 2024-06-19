All Sections
Russians attack Kherson at night, injuring woman and causing fires

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 June 2024, 08:14
Russians attack Kherson at night, injuring woman and causing fires
A firefighter putting out the fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson on the night of 18-19 June, causing house fires and injuring a person.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram  

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kherson several times at night from the temporarily occupied left bank. Residential areas of the city came under fire. Hits on houses were reported in the Korabelnyi and Dniprovskyi districts."

Details: Mrochko added that several fires broke out in a residential area due to the Russian attack, but they were promptly extinguished.

"A woman sustained minor injuries. She received medical assistance," he summarised.

Subjects: Khersonwar
