Zelenskyy promises solutions to make heating more secure

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 June 2024, 19:20
Zelenskyy promises solutions to make heating more secure
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting on Ukraine's energy crisis and stated that measures are being developed to help people get through the heating season more easily.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "Also today, I met with government officials, the office team, and the NSDC (National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine) Secretary to discuss the current energy crisis. We are developing methods to make the heating season more predictable and provide people with more opportunity to get through this particularly challenging period in terms of energy, its shortages, and blackouts.

I've asked them to give me all of the details of what the state can contribute, as well as specific sectors of energy where partners should continue to be mobilised."

Details: Zelenskyy also announced a meeting with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm, during which one of the main subjects discussed was the protection of Ukraine, in particular the energy sector, from Russian terrorist attacks.

Quote: "We talked about major needs: what is required now and how Poland can contribute. We reviewed our countries' whole bilateral agendas,as well as diplomatic steps that can strengthen us all in the area. I thank Poland for deciding to stand with Ukraine during this time of war."

Subjects: Zelenskyyenergy
