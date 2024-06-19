Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

On 19 June, Ukraine’s defence forces struck 13 clusters of Russian personnel and three command posts belonging to the Russians. In total, 122 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 19 June

Details: Russian forces launched three missile attacks and 38 airstrikes using 55 guided aerial bombs and deployed 533 kamikaze drones. In addition to this, the Russians launched over 2,900 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and the settlements using tube and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and the armament of combat vehicles.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the districts of the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk six times, but to no avail.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians made 11 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Serebrianka forest.

On the Siversk front, the situation has not changed significantly. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have carried out nine assault actions near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka and the Novyi district of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

Quote: "The aggressor has significantly intensified his efforts on the Kramatorsk front. Supported by aircraft, the Russian occupiers assaulted the positions of Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Bakhmut 17 times. There was fighting near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The situation is tense. Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks, five more attacks are ongoing. The defence forces make every effort to deter the enemy on this front.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians made six attacks to breach the defence lines of Ukrainian forces to the east of the settlement of Pivnichne. Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces remain highly active. The number of combat clashes increased to 43. Supported by all means of fire damage available (aircraft, artillery, armament of combat vehicles, attack UAVs, FPV drones and small arms), the Russians keep pushing on Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Karlivka. Ukrainian troops repelled 31 Russian attacks, and 12 combat clashes are still ongoing. Ukraine’s defence forces make every effort to exhaust and deter the Russians on this front.

On the Kurakhove front, there were no changes to the situation. Since the beginning of the day, 10 combat clashes have occurred there. The situation remains tense near the settlement of Krasnohorivka, where the Russians are highly active. Ukrainian units are strengthening their defences."

