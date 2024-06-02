All Sections
Russian forces bombarding Kherson

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 08:41
Russian forces bombarding Kherson
screenshot: deepstatemap

Russian forces began the morning of 2 June by targeting the city of Kherson.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration (CMA); Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote from Mrochko: "Explosions are heard in Kherson! Russian forces are attacking [the city] from the temporarily occupied left [eastern] bank.

Do not stay in the open! Move to safer places!"

Details: The Kherson OMA reported that the Russians had injured one civilian in Kherson Oblast on Saturday (1 June).

The Russians hit residential areas in Kherson Oblast's settlements, damaging nine houses.

Local authorities' buildings, medical facilities, cultural institutions, shops and cars were struck.

