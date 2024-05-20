Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video

Russian forces struck the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson on 20 May, hitting a company, killing one man and wounding another.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers struck the Dniprovsky district of the city. They hit one of the companies. We know that one person was killed and another was injured."

Details: It is reported that one man sustained fatal wounds. The attack also injured a 72-year-old man who was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury. He is currently being examined by doctors.

