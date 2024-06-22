Russia loses 200 soldiers on Pokrovsk front on 21 June – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 120 combat clashes occurred on 21 June, with the hottest situation remaining on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians lost over 200 personnel killed and injured, as well as two destroyed vehicles and two damaged artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 21 June

Quote: "Throughout the day, the enemy had launched four missile strikes (using six missiles), 45 airstrikes (using 71 guided bombs) and 407 attacks by kamikaze drones. [The Russians] also fired over 2,300 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians did not conduct active offensive actions. The situation has not changed.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of combat clashes increased to 14. The Russians attacked near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Pishchane. Ten attacks were repelled successfully, and four more are still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the situation is tense. The total number of Russian assault actions increased to 12. They are trying to push Ukrainian units out of their positions near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Serebrianka Forest. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks and eight combat clashes are ongoing. Ukraine’s defence forces are taking urgent measures to prevent the Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. The personnel of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade should be noted for successfully completing combat tasks, advancing on designated areas and inflicting significant losses on the Russians in terms of manpower and equipment.

Advertisement:

The Russains attacked on the Siversk front 10 times. Nine Russian assaults near Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka were repelled and one attack is still ongoing. Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions near the settlements of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiivka 12 times. The Russians continue their efforts to advance in Chasiv Yar, where four combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, one combat clash is ongoing. Ukraine’s defence forces control the situation. They repelled four Russian attacks.

The hottest situation remains on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians persist in their attempts to cut into the Ukrainian defensive lines near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Sokil and Novoselivka Persha. The Russians maintain the highest activity from the Ocheretyne side, where two-thirds of the combat clashes occurred and Russian assault actions are still ongoing. In total, 36 attacks were recorded on this front. Ukraine’s defence forces are conducting stabilisation actions. The Russians have lost over 200 personnel killed and injured on the Pokrovsk front in the last 24 hours. In addition, two vehicles were destroyed and two artillery systems were damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians are trying to cut into the Ukrainian defensive lines near the settlements of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. Seven of the 11 Russian attacks were repelled without success for Russia. Combat actions are ongoing.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian attempts to attack Ukrainian defenders near the village of Mala Tokmachka were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Russians intensified their efforts to drive Ukrainian troops from the Dnipro River's left (east) bank on the Prydniprovske front. All six Russian attacks were unsuccessful. No positions or territories were lost.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the remaining fronts.

In addition, Ukraine's Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck three command posts, four areas where weapons and military equipment were concentrated and four clusters of Russian personnel since the beginning of the day.

Support UP or become our patron!