Ukraine's air defence destroys 12 missiles and all Shahed drones

The Russians have conducted a combined air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 June 2024. Ukraine’s air defence has destroyed 12 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles and 13 Shahed attack UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In total, the Russians used 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs, namely:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (from Russia’s Saratov Oblast)

2 Iskander-K ballistic missiles (from temporarily occupied Crimea)

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea)

13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Balaklava in Crimea)

As a result of combat efforts, the following aerial targets were downed:

7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

4 Kalibr cruise missile

1 Iskander-K ballistic missile

13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Background: The Russians attacked facilities belonging to the power transmission system operator in Ukraine’s south and west on the night of 21-22 June. Two energy workers have been injured at the scene as a result of the attack.

