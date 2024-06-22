All Sections
Ukraine's air defence destroys 12 missiles and all Shahed drones

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 June 2024, 08:19
Information about downed drones and missiles. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians have conducted a combined air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 June 2024. Ukraine’s air defence has destroyed 12 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles and 13 Shahed attack UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In total, the Russians used 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs, namely:

  • 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (from Russia’s Saratov Oblast)
  • 2 Iskander-K ballistic missiles (from temporarily occupied Crimea)
  • 4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea)
  • 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Balaklava in Crimea) 

As a result of combat efforts, the following aerial targets were downed:

  • 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles
  • 4 Kalibr cruise missile
  • 1 Iskander-K ballistic missile
  • 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Background: The Russians attacked facilities belonging to the power transmission system operator in Ukraine’s south and west on the night of 21-22 June. Two energy workers have been injured at the scene as a result of the attack.

