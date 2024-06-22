All Sections
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Ukraine's south and west, injuring two people

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 06:51
A firefighter putting out a fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked facilities belonging to the power transmission system operator in Ukraine’s south and west on the night of 21-22 June. Two energy workers have been injured at the scene as a result of the attack.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

Details: The energy workers affected by the attack were taken to hospital. 

Equipment was also damaged. 

During the attack, an overhead power line in the eastern oblast was disconnected, leading to a reduction in load on the generating facility.

The consequences of the strike are being established and efforts to respond to them are ongoing.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airbase in Russia on the evening of 21 June.
  • In addition, the Russians deployed Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.
  • The Russians hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast with missiles, causing a fire. 
  • Houses on two streets and a kindergarten were damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk.

