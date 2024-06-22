Russians hit energy infrastructure in Ukraine's south and west, injuring two people

The Russians attacked facilities belonging to the power transmission system operator in Ukraine’s south and west on the night of 21-22 June. Two energy workers have been injured at the scene as a result of the attack.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

Details: The energy workers affected by the attack were taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

Equipment was also damaged.

During the attack, an overhead power line in the eastern oblast was disconnected, leading to a reduction in load on the generating facility.

The consequences of the strike are being established and efforts to respond to them are ongoing.

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airbase in Russia on the evening of 21 June.

In addition, the Russians deployed Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.

The Russians hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast with missiles, causing a fire.

Houses on two streets and a kindergarten were damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Support UP or become our patron!