Russian forces ramp up pace of offensive on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian troops continue to increase the pace of their offensive actions on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 22 June

Quote: "The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 99 since the beginning of the day. The enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive actions on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts, deploying significant forces. Nevertheless, Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians are attempting to advance near the town of Vovchansk. A skirmish is currently underway there. Meanwhile, the settlement of Lyptsi was once again attacked with guided aerial bombs from the Russian Federation.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces have mounted 12 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Andriivka, Miasozharivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line. Nine Russian attempts to advance have been repelled. Three firefights continue near the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Synkivka. Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian forces eight times near the settlements of Terny and Nevske. Five skirmishes ended without success for the Russians, and three are still ongoing.

Russian forces continue to look for weaknesses in Ukrainian defences on the Siversk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. The Russians targeted the settlement of Serebrianka with a guided aerial bomb.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops are trying to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Ivanivske and Hryhorivka. Ukraine's defence forces are putting up strong resistance to the Russians, repelling two attacks. Another is still in progress.

On the Toretsk front, the number of Russian attacks increased to 11. The settlements of New-York and Yurivka and the city of Toretsk have been hit by Russian aircraft. So far, Ukraine's defence forces have repelled five Russian assaults, with six attacks still ongoing.

The Pokrovsk front witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have made 32 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Novopokrovske. Ukraine's defence forces are holding back the Russian onslaught, having repelled 21 Russian attacks. A total of 11 combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting continues on the Kurakhove front. The Russians, supported by aircraft, are trying to advance near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The settlements of Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove were hit with guided aerial bombs and rockets. The total number of attacks in the area increased to nine, four of which have been repelled, while five are still in progress.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians mounted six unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Staromaiorske, Urozhaine and Vodiane.

On the Orikhove front, four Russian assaults failed near the settlements of Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske, and another firefight is ongoing.

On the Prydniprovske front, two Russian attacks near the settlement of Krynky failed.

The situation has not changed significantly on other fronts.

